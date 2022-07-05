State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

