State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

