State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

NYSE KSS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

