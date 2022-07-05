State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Materion worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

