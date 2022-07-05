State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 245 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

