State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 430 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,783,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

