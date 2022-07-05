State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

