State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 805 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $864.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

