State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,485 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Altice USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Altice USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 426,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 226,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Altice USA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of ATUS opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

