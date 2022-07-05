Stericycle, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

