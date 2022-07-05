StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CRBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.