StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

