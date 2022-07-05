StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

