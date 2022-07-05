StockNews.com Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to “Hold”

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

