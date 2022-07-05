Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,961,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,433,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

