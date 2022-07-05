Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $35.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

