Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,520 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $165,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

