Strs Ohio Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

