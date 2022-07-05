Strs Ohio Has $36.67 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.06 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

