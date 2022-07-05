Strs Ohio Purchases 5,724 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

NYSE:AON opened at $273.92 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.43. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

