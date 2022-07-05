Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AutoZone by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AutoZone by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,030.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,010.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

