Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of SHO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

