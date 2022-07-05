Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 88.24 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £102.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

