SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $400.67 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.