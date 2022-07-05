SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

ABCL stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -1.34.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

