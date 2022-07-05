Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

