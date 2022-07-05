Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

