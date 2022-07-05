Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

