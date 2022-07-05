Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

