T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

