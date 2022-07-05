TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

