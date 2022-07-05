TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

