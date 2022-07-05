Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

