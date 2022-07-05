Telia Company AB (publ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Telia Company AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

