Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $215,520,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $231,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $742.05 and a 200 day moving average of $884.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.