TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

TGTX stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $660.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.17. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

