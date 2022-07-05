The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.