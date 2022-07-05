The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of WTER stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.