The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

