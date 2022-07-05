The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

