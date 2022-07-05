The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

