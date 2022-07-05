The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.