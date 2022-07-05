The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

