The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

