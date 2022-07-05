The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

