The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

