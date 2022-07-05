The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

