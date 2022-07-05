Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,077,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 5,404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (Get Rating)
