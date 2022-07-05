Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,077,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 5,404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.