Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.42.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TOU opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$29.25 and a 52 week high of C$80.66. The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at C$611,446,115.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

