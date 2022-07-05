TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 3.6% Higher

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

