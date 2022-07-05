Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

