Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

